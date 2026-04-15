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Xi urges closer, stronger China-Russia strategic coordination to defend interests, uphold Global South unity

2026-04-15 17:58:49Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged closer and stronger strategic coordination between China and Russia to firmly defend their legitimate interests and safeguard the unity of Global South countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing.

Noting the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations are particularly valuable in a changing and turbulent international situation, Xi called on the two countries to shoulder their responsibilities as major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

 

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