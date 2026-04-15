Wednesday Apr 15, 2026 | 中文

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Chinese, Vietnamese top leaders attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents

2026-04-15 17:57:19Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam jointly attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents in Beijing on Wednesday. 

The documents covered areas including inter-party exchanges, public security, justice, economy, industrial and supply chain cooperation, customs cooperation, science and technology, people's livelihoods, human resources development, media, and sub-national cooperation.

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