China-made 'unmanned flying truck' HH-200 completes maiden flight

(ECNS) -- China's domestically developed "unmanned flying truck" HH-200 completed its maiden flight on Wednesday, marking progress in the development of large-scale unmanned cargo aircraft.

Developed independently by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the aircraft performed steadily with all systems functioning properly, smoothly fulfilling all pre-planned flight objectives, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The HH-200 has a standard cargo hold volume of 12 cubic meters, expandable to 18 cubic meters, with a maximum payload of 1.5 metric tons, a top cruising speed of 310 km/h and a maximum range of 2,360 km, AVIC said.

China's domestically developed "unmanned flying truck" HH-200 completes its maiden flight on April 15, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The aircraft uses a lightweight structural design and composite materials to reduce weight and operating costs. It is built to civil aviation standards and is equipped with autonomous flight systems and obstacle-avoidance capabilities.

According to the developer, the aircraft has a service life of up to 50,000 flight hours or 15,000 takeoffs and landings, with an estimated operating cost of 4.7 yuan ($0.69) per ton-kilometer.

It is designed to operate on runways as short as 500 meters and at altitudes above 4,200 meters, and can function in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C, allowing it to serve regions with challenging terrain and climate conditions.

The HH-200 is expected to serve border, coastal and cross-border feeder freight routes, inland point-to-point small cargo logistics, inter-island transport in Southeast Asia, and the air cargo networks of the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

It can be quickly adapted for multiple missions, including emergency rescue, forest fire fighting, weather modification, aerial remote sensing, and agricultural and forestry protection.

(By Zhang Dongfang)