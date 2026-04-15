Shandong investigates project after agricultural base found converted into hotel complex

(ECNS) -- Authorities in east China's Shandong Province have launched an investigation after a government-backed agricultural training project was found to have been largely converted into a hotel and leisure complex, CCTV News reported on Tuesday.

The project, located in Junan County of Linyi City, was originally approved as an agricultural training base and granted 368 million yuan (about $53.98 million) in special-purpose local government bonds, with total investment exceeding 700 million yuan.

However, a report by CCTV News' "Focus Report" program found that none of the planned facilities for agricultural technology, farm machinery training, or crop and livestock cultivation had been built. Instead, the site features a banquet hall, hotel-style accommodation, conference facilities, as well as leisure amenities such as gyms and mahjong rooms.

In the two years since completion, the site has hosted just over 10 agriculture-related events, with total trainee numbers falling far short of the planned 17,000 participants.

The report noted that if the project had been developed strictly as an agricultural training base, much of the space would have remained idle, prompting local authorities to incorporate commercial elements such as hotels and conference centers.

It also highlighted concerns over funding and financial risk. The 368 million yuan in special-purpose bonds are typically issued for public welfare projects with stable revenue streams and are expected to be repaid through project income.

With large portions of the facility underutilized, revenue has fallen below expectations, while annual interest payments on the bonds exceed 10 million yuan, adding to local fiscal pressure, the report said.

Following the exposure, Linyi authorities established a joint investigation team to conduct a comprehensive probe and implement corrective measures. Officials said accountability would be pursued in accordance with regulations and laws.

(By Zhang Dongfang)