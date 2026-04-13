BYD executive becomes first A-share CFO to earn over 10 mln yuan annually

(ECNS) -- Chinese new energy vehicle producer giant BYD has revealed in its 2025 annual report that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Zhou Yalin earned a pre-tax annual salary of 10.135 million yuan (about $1.48 million), making her the first CFO among China's A-share listed companies to surpass the 10 million yuan mark.

According to the report, Zhou's 2025 compensation increased by 1.175 million yuan from 1.34 million yuan in 2015, rising nearly 8 times in the past decade.

On January 9, 2026, new electric vehicle models from BYD are unveiled at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show.( Photo/China News Service)

The sharp rise in executive compensation is not an isolated case at BYD. The company disclosed that Executive Vice President Li Ke received an annual salary of 14.261 million yuan in 2025.

Other senior executives, including He Zhiqi, He Long, Luo Hongbin and Yang Dongsheng, also reported annual pay packages exceeding 10 million yuan.

The figures reflect BYD's strong performance and growing scale in recent years, as the company continues to expand its footprint in the global electric vehicle market.

(By Gong Weiwei)