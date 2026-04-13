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China develops key composite module for reusable spacecraft

2026-04-13 10:38:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China on Saturday unveiled a composite propulsion module for reusable spacecraft, marking a breakthrough in manufacturing large-scale composite structures for space applications, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Developed by the First Academy of CASC, the module has a diameter of five meters, representing the largest integrated composite structure of its kind for reusable launch vehicles in China's aerospace sector.

The propulsion module features a composite material usage rate of over 60%, according to CASC. Its lightweight structural panels are designed to withstand axial compressive loads of a thousand tonnes, while incorporating adaptive interface capabilities.

The prototype was completed within seven months, from initial design to final delivery, CASC said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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