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In Numbers: Spanish PM's visit expected to deepen China-Spain ties

2026-04-10 18:49:04Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 15. This marks Sanchez's fourth visit to China in a four-year period, and it represents another significant high-level exchange between China and Spain in a short period, following the visits by Spanish King Felipe VI and Sanchez last year.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing that in recent years, China-Spain relations have developed at a high level under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, with solid progress made in cooperation across various fields and benefiting the two peoples.

China–Spain economic and trade relations are highly complementary, dynamic, and resilient. In 2025, the bilateral trade volume in goods between China and Spain exceeded $55 billion - a year-on-year increase of 9.8 percent - firmly cementing China's position as Spain's largest trading partner outside the European Union.

 
 
 

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