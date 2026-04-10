Friday Apr 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China overseas students top 570,000 in 2025, returnees remain high

2026-04-10 15:34:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - More than 570,000 Chinese students went abroad for study in 2025, while over 535,000 returned to China, data from the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange under the Ministry of Education showed.

Earlier data showed that 495,000 students returned in 2024, up by 79,400 from the previous year, representing a 19.1% year-on-year increase. 

The total number of Chinese students studying abroad exceeded 900,000 in 2025, according to data cited by the media.

The latest figures point to a sustained trend of large-scale outbound study, even as a growing number of students return to China after completing their education overseas.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]