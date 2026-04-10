Friday Apr 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Takaichi fallacious Taiwan remarks undermine foundation of China-Japanese ties：Chinese FM

2026-04-10 16:47:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

（ECNS) - China on Friday said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fallacious remarks on Taiwan were the root cause of the current state of China-Japanese relations, after Tokyo downgraded its description of ties with Beijing in its annual diplomatic bluebook.

Japan's 2026 diplomatic bluebook described China as "an important neighboring country," down from "one of the most important bilateral relationships" in the 2025 edition, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Motegi said at a cabinet meeting.

Responding to this at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "The root cause of the current state of China-Japanese relations lies in Takaichi's fallacious remarks on Taiwan question, which constitute a breach of faith, undermine the political foundation of bilateral relations, and challenge the post-war international order."

"Japan should abide by the four political documents between China and Japan and its own commitments, reflect on and correct its mistakes, and take concrete actions to uphold the political foundation of China-Japan relations," Mao added.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]