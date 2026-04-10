Takaichi fallacious Taiwan remarks undermine foundation of China-Japanese ties：Chinese FM

（ECNS) - China on Friday said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fallacious remarks on Taiwan were the root cause of the current state of China-Japanese relations, after Tokyo downgraded its description of ties with Beijing in its annual diplomatic bluebook.

Japan's 2026 diplomatic bluebook described China as "an important neighboring country," down from "one of the most important bilateral relationships" in the 2025 edition, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Motegi said at a cabinet meeting.

Responding to this at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "The root cause of the current state of China-Japanese relations lies in Takaichi's fallacious remarks on Taiwan question, which constitute a breach of faith, undermine the political foundation of bilateral relations, and challenge the post-war international order."

"Japan should abide by the four political documents between China and Japan and its own commitments, reflect on and correct its mistakes, and take concrete actions to uphold the political foundation of China-Japan relations," Mao added.

(By Zhang Jiahao)