CIIE Stories | CIIE as a launchpad for expanding market opportunities

In 2018, Kärcher participated in the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) with a "give it a try" mindset, but the scale and impact of the event far exceeded expectations. This experience strengthened Kärcher's commitment to participating year after year. Since then, its booth size has continued to expand, and its exhibits have become increasingly diverse.

The CIIE has not only served as an important window for Kärcher to efficiently showcase its products and expand its customer base, but has also driven the company's strategic transformation from an "exhibitor" to an "investor."

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Aaron Tang, President of Kärcher Great China, and Rainer Kern, Vice President of Kärcher Group and Chief Financial Officer of Kärcher China.