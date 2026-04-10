WeChat restricts AI-generated content, stresses role of human creators

(ECNS) - Tencent's WeChat has introduced a series of measures since March to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools on its official accounts platform, amid growing hype on social media around AI-powered "one-person companies", according to media reports.

The move follows viral posts claiming that a couple earned 2 million yuan ($276,000) in a year by using AI to run an official account. However, media reports citing publicly available information said most of that income came from 299-yuan ($43.8) deposits charged to users, rather than from advertising revenue tied to content.

The WeChat team said the platform "has consistently encouraged human-led creation," and reiterated that official, public and service accounts must not use AI, scripts or other automated tools to replace humans in content production or publishing.

Under rules updated on March 27, accounts are prohibited from generating, rewriting or aggregating content without genuine human involvement. The rules also ban the bulk or continuous publication of content through automated systems, as well as the promotion of services or tutorials related to such practices.

WeChat said accounts found violating the rules may face penalties, including traffic restrictions, content removal, or suspension, depending on the severity of the case.

The platform added that AI tools may be used to assist creators, but not to fully automate content production.

The tighter rules come as the rise of AI-generated content has sparked growing concerns over the sustainability and credibility of online content models.

(By Zhang Jiahao)