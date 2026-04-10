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New Zealand House of Representatives speaker to visit China

2026-04-10 13:24:16Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

At the invitation of Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee will lead a delegation to visit China from April 12 to 16.

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