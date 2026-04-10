New Zealand House of Representatives speaker to visit China

At the invitation of Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee will lead a delegation to visit China from April 12 to 16.
At the invitation of Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee will lead a delegation to visit China from April 12 to 16.
New Zealand parliament members wish Chinese People a happy Year of the Horse2026-02-14
Prime minister of New Zealand sends Year of the Horse greetings2026-02-13