China's CPI rises 1% in March

(ECNS) -- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1 percent year on year in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

Citizens visit a vegetable market in Beijing on February 11, 2026. (File photo)

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 1.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI fell 0.7 percent in March.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which measures factory-gate prices, rose 0.5 percent year on year, marking its first increase after 41 consecutive months of decline.