Sandstorm hits Beijing, with over 60% traced to southern Mongolia

(ECNS) - A sandstorm swept Beijing on Friday as dust was carried in from upstream regions, with southern Mongolia a major source of airborne particles affecting the capital, according to media reports.

Zhai Liang, chief forecaster at the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, said the latest dust weather was driven by regional conditions typical of spring, when northern China frequently experiences such events.

Authorities said Beijing has already seen multiple such events this year, including one in January that triggered a blue alert and another in February when PM10 levels briefly exceeded monitoring limits.

Experts said southern Mongolia is a major source of PM10 affecting Beijing. During three dust events in 2020, sources in Mongolia's Dornogovi province accounted for about 65% of Beijing's dust, they said, adding that the region's contribution has increased in recent years.

Meteorological authorities said sandstorms typically peak between March and May, with 11 to 13 events expected across northern China this spring, including two to four stronger storms.

Dust reaches Beijing through three main pathways, mainly from Mongolia via Inner Mongolia and Hebei province, accounting for more than half of the cases.

Long-term monitoring shows dust storms affecting Beijing have generally declined in frequency and intensity over the past two decades, though year-to-year variation remains significant.

China and Mongolia have stepped up joint monitoring and consultations on dust conditions, including a recent video conference to assess risks and vegetation trends.

(By Zhang Jiahao)