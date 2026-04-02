Through 'Jasmine Flower,' Yale voices meet Chinese youth in harmony

The Yale Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, came to Beijing from March 31 to April 1, 2026. Using music as a bridge spanning continents, they struck a shared chord among Chinese and American youth with a performance of “Jasmine Flower.”

As young voices from both nations harmonized, they discovered that they had far more in common than they ever imagined. As they said, this is a journey of understanding, friendship, and harmony. (Liu Muqi, Wei Chenxi, and intern Li Jichu)