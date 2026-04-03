'China spa' trend draws global tourists seeking deeper cultural experiences

(ECNS) -- As "China travel" gains momentum, international visitors are looking beyond sightseeing for more immersive, everyday cultural experiences, with 24-hour spas emerging as a viral trend on social media.

Unique experience for foreign visitors

Chinese spas are places where you can truly hang out, and relax for hours — not just come and go for a single treat, Yemi told China News Service.

Yemi recently visited a 24-hour spa in Beijing, the capital of China, where for about $50, guests can enjoy unlimited fruit, drinks, ice cream and popcorn, along with a wide range of spa services.

Fruits at a "China spa". (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yuling)

Yiran Qiu, a Canada-based visitor, said she has already returned multiple times. Her routine typically includes a hot spring soak, skincare treatments and time in shared relaxation areas. She also tried gua sha, a traditional therapy she described as a new experience compared with treatments back home.

Staff at a spa in Beijing's Sihui area said foreign visitor numbers have risen since late 2025, with dozens arriving daily.

Going viral online

The trend has gained traction on social media, with overseas influencers sharing their experiences.

Irish content creator Travis Leon drew millions of views with a video showcasing a 24-hour spa in Chengdu," which has garnered 9.57 million views.

He paid $35 to enjoy all services at a spa in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, noting that overnight stays can cost less than a hotel.

Online reactions have been strong, with some users comparing the cost to monthly rent and others noting the widespread availability of similar venues across China.

Despite language barriers, visitors say staff are welcoming and helpful, contributing to a positive overall experience.

(By Gong Weiwei)