Chinese regulator urges TV industry to curb 'appearance obsession' after drama backlash

(ECNS) -- China's television regulator has urged the industry to curb "appearance obsession" and refocus on acting and storytelling, following criticism of a popular drama over excessive makeup, according to media reports.

Hit series "Zhu Yu" draws backlash online. (Photo: Screenshot)

In a statement released on Thursday after a symposium on "healthy aesthetics," the National Radio and Television Administration said some productions had placed too much emphasis on looks, leading to inconsistencies between actors' appearance and their roles.

The comments came after online backlash against the hit series "Zhu Yu" or "Chasing Jade," in which the male lead was mocked by viewers as a "foundation-wearing general," a reference to makeup deemed incompatible with the character.

The regulator called for a shift away from a "star-centered" model toward a "script-centered" approach, urging producers to prioritize performance and narrative quality over appearance and online popularity.

It added that excessive makeup and poorly matched costumes and props reflect broader issues in production, and stressed that audiences are increasingly seeking stronger storytelling, emotional depth and cultural resonance.

Authorities also urged platforms and industry bodies to strengthen oversight and promote more balanced development, reducing reliance on "traffic-driven" popularity.

(By Zhang Jiahao)