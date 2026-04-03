China launches crackdown on organized crime, seeks public tips

(ECNS) — Public security authorities across China have launched a campaign targeting organized crime groups known as the "six bullies," while urging the public to report suspected illegal activities, according to official notices issued since March.

Authorities in provinces including Hunan, Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Jilin, as well as cities such as Chongqing and Shenyang, have announced coordinated efforts targeting these groups.

In a notice issued Tuesday, police in Shenyang said the campaign would focus on groups involved in rural, urban and industry-based organized crime, including those who "dominate local areas, oppress residents and disrupt social order."

The term "village bullies" and "township bullies" refers to individuals who use violence or coercion to control local affairs, interfere in grassroots elections or seize collective assets, the notice said.

Authorities said crimes involving illegal exploitation of natural resources, such as sand and mining operations, would also be targeted, along with groups that monopolize markets or force transactions in sectors including construction, transport and tourism.

Urban-related offenses include gangs operating in public spaces that engage in extortion, intimidation and other disruptive activities, sometimes involving minors. The campaign will also focus on individuals who provide protection or cover for such groups.

Police said tip-offs should include detailed information and evidence to assist investigations.

(By Zhang Jiahao)