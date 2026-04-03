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China tightens power bank safety rules, sets 2027 deadline

2026-04-03 16:17:24Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has issued a new mandatory national standard for power bank safety, set to take effect on April 1, 2027, introducing stricter requirements to reduce risks such as overheating, overcharging and internal short circuits, according to media reports.

The standard, GB 47372—2026, enhances safety protections under extreme conditions and adds new testing requirements, including checks for lithium plating after repeated charging cycles to lower long-term failure risks, according to official information.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which organized the drafting, said the rules tighten controls across product design and manufacturing.

Manufacturers will be required to monitor key battery parameters such as voltage and temperature in real time and ensure devices can record abnormal operating data.

Products must also carry unique identification codes, allowing consumers to trace battery-related information.

Authorities said a transition period will allow companies to adjust production before compliance becomes mandatory. Consumers who have already purchased certified power banks can continue using them normally.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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