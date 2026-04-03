Wang Yi: Ceasefire a fundamental solution to secure navigation in Strait of Hormuz

A ceasefire and an end to hostilities in the Middle East represent the strong appeal of the international community and constitute the fundamental solution to ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission, over the current situation in the Middle East and EU-China relations.

Kallas expressed her appreciation for China's active diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, including the five-point initiative recently issued by China and Pakistan to restore peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East.

The EU is not involved in the conflict, but was affected by it, Kallas said, urging to de-escalate the tensions at an early date and resume dialogue and negotiations.

The EU side supports the UN's humanitarian efforts to protect civilians and non-military targets and will strive to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open to navigation, she said.

Amid the current international situation, it is a shared responsibility for China and the EU to enhance communication and exchanges, and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, Wang said.

Elaborating on China's principled stance on the Middle East situation, Wang stated that the five-point initiative between China and Pakistan reflects broad international consensus, and its core principles are to cease hostilities, initiate peace talks as soon as possible, ensure the safety of non-military targets and shipping lanes, and uphold the primacy of the UN Charter.

The Chinese foreign minister said the UN Security Council actions must not provide legal cover for unauthorized military operations, nor should they heighten tensions or escalate conflict.

China is ready to work with the EU to maintain communication and cooperation, as well as promote an early end to the conflict and the restoration of regional peace, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-EU ties. Wang said China's development represents opportunities for Europe, and the challenges Europe faces do not originate from China.

Protectionism does not enhance competitiveness, and decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, he said, expressing hope that the EU side will develop a comprehensive and objective understanding of China and safeguard the correct direction of the development of China-EU relations.

Kallas said the EU side views China as an important partner, and it does not seek to decouple from China, adding that the EU looks forward to maintaining dialogue and communication with China.