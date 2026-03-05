China to open wider to outside world: government work report

(ECNS) -- China will open wider to the outside world, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

Efforts will be made to expand market access and open up more areas, particularly in the service sector, the report said.

Opening-up trials will be expanded in fields such as value-added telecom services, biotechnology and wholly foreign-owned hospitals this year, according to the report.

It said the country will also take well-ordered steps to expand opening up in the digital sector, and shorten the negative list of cross-border trade in services.

(By Zhang Dongfang)