Comicomment: Human rights catastrophe under hegemonic iron heel

2026-03-04
　　The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran sparked a wave of nationwide protests in around 50 cities across the United States on Monday, as heightened tensions in the Middle East have stretched for days.
　

On Saturday, a girls' school in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan was targeted in the attacks, leaving at least 165 people killed and 95 others wounded. When schools are reduced to rubble and children are buried beneath the ruins, the flames of war cast a heavy shadow over human society.

Under the guise of democracy, freedom, and human rights, the United States disregards civilian lives, places "America First" above international fairness and justice, and tramples the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and dignity of other nations.

