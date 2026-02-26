China–Germany ties in numbers: A pillar of stability in uncertain world

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his first visit to China since taking office.

In a widely noted gesture, Merz posted on social platform X in Chinese, saying that as two of the world’s three largest economies, Germany and China can unleash tremendous potential and promote economic prosperity through bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Executives from around 30 major companies, including Bayer, Siemens, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, are expected to accompany the chancellor, once again demonstrating the confidence of the German business community in the Chinese economy and the vitality of bilateral cooperation.

China and Germany are the world's second and third largest economies, and the bilateral relationship not only bears on the interests of both countries, but also has significant impact on Europe and the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China–Germany cooperation is mutually beneficial and has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries. She added that closer cooperation would enable the two sides to make greater contributions to global peace and prosperity.