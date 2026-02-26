LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China–Germany ties in numbers: A pillar of stability in uncertain world

2026-02-26 19:33:50Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his first visit to China since taking office.

In a widely noted gesture, Merz posted on social platform X in Chinese, saying that as two of the world’s three largest economies, Germany and China can unleash tremendous potential and promote economic prosperity through bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Executives from around 30 major companies, including Bayer, Siemens, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, are expected to accompany the chancellor, once again demonstrating the confidence of the German business community in the Chinese economy and the vitality of bilateral cooperation.

China and Germany are the world's second and third largest economies, and the bilateral relationship not only bears on the interests of both countries, but also has significant impact on Europe and the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China–Germany cooperation is mutually beneficial and has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries. She added that closer cooperation would enable the two sides to make greater contributions to global peace and prosperity.

 
 
 
 

 

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]