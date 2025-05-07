China calls for stronger international cooperation on peaceful space use, better global governance

(ECNS) -- China has called for stronger international cooperation on the peaceful use of outer space and for continued improvement in global space governance.

Li Song, permanent representative of China to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks at the 64th Session of Legal Subcommittee, Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), on Monday, local time.

Li pointed out that today, space technology is reshaping humanity's exploration of the cosmos at an unprecedented pace.

From revolutionary satellite communications to precision global navigation, from deep-space exploration to commercial spaceflight, breakthroughs expand human horizons while presenting new governance challenges, he said.

It was noted that the international community must uphold true multilateralism, reject unilateralism and all bullying practices, and reinforce the role of the Legal Subcommittee (LSC) and Scientific & Technical Subcommittee (STSC).

"We must adhere to the fundamental principles of space law established by the Outer Space Treaty, strengthen international cooperation on the peaceful use of outer space and continuously improve global space governance," the representative said.

China consistently upholds the international order based on space law, fulfills its obligations under space treaties in good faith, actively promotes the rule of law in outer space, and advances the improvement of global space governance, Li said. He added that the country actively engages in international space cooperation, sharing its achievements with the world. Besides, the first batch of international experiments selected in collaboration with UNOOSA is now underway aboard the China Space Station.

"China remains committed to making greater contributions to the peaceful use of outer space and global governance, fostering a community with a shared future in outer space, and ensuring that space exploration will benefit all humanity — especially people of the Global South," he concluded.

(By Zhang Dongfang)