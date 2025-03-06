CPPCC member calls for accelerating digital transformation in manufacturing

(ECNS) -- Digital transformation is vital to boost the global competitiveness of China’s manufacturing, said Li Xia, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC),in Beijing on Thursday.

Li emphasized the need for joint efforts in addressing technological breakthrough, providing policy support, and improving industrial ecosystem to help businesses overcome transformation challenges.

Li Xia (first from left) is conducting research in an enterprise. (Photo: China News Network/Chu Weiwei)

Although local governments have carried out action plans aimed at advancing manufacturing digitalization, challenges remain, including weak technical foundations, limited enterprise capabilities, and an incomplete service system, according to Li.

To address technical gaps, Li suggested strengthening infrastructure development, increasing investment in industrial software and sensor technology, while building a cloud-edge-terminal collaborative computing system. She also emphasized developing scenario-based solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises to improve system integration.

In terms of policy support, Li called for industries and universities to train college students together to address the shortage of multidisciplinary professionals. She also suggested setting up digital transformation funds to reduce costs for small and medium-sized enterprises through subsidies and interest discounts.

To optimize the industrial ecosystem, Li suggested improving the service system by building a national digital public service platform that integrates solution databases and service providers, to promote interconnectivity among industrial platforms.

In addition to manufacturing transformation, Li also focused on the regulated development of the livestream e-commerce industry.

She pointed out issues such as inconsistent product quality and inadequate after-sales support.

To address this, she suggested establishing a traceability system for livestream sales, implementing a credit-based regulatory framework, and improving e-commerce infrastructure to support rural revitalization.