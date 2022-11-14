President Xi Jinping arrives in Bali to attend the 17th G20 Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Beijing on Monday morning to attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia at the host's invitation.

President Xi is accompanied by his wife Madame Peng Liyuan, Ding Xuexiang，a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, State Councilor and Foreign Minister, and He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, among others.

On the afternoon local time, President Xi arrived at Ngurah Rai International Airport on the island of Bali. Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Governor of Bali Wayan Koster and other Indonesian senior officials warmly greeted President Xi at the airport. Saluting honor guards flanked the red carpet. Local younth dressed in festive traditional costumes played the Indonesian traditional musical instrument Gamelan while young ladies performed Bali’s traditional Pendet dance. Local students waved Chinese and Indonesian national flags and chanted "Welcome, welcome" in Chinese.

Xi's entourage also arrived on the same plane. Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang greeted the delegation at the airport.

From the airport to the hotel where President Xi and his wife will be staying, many local residents waved Chinese and Indonesian national flags to express their warmest welcome.