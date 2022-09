(ECNS) -- At least 46 deaths were reported in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Luding County in southwest China’s Sichuan on Monday, local authorities said at a press briefing.

Among the dead, 29 were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Region and 17 from Ya’an city.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, 16 people were still missing and 50 were injured. The search for trapped people continues.