LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China International Fair for Trade in Services concludes in Beijing

2022-09-06 08:15:32Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) drew to a close in Beijing on Monday, achieving fruitful results and bringing fresh hope to stagnating global economic growth.

Themed "Cooperate for Better Development, Innovate for a Greener Future," CIFTIS 2022 featured greater internationalization, with the participation of over 7,800 companies online and more than 2,400 enterprises in-person, including 507 industry-leading enterprises and Global Fortune 500 companies.

The six-day event is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services. Preliminary statistics show that this year's CIFTIS saw a total of 1,339 projects and contracts concluded.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]