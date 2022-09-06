China International Fair for Trade in Services concludes in Beijing

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) drew to a close in Beijing on Monday, achieving fruitful results and bringing fresh hope to stagnating global economic growth.

Themed "Cooperate for Better Development, Innovate for a Greener Future," CIFTIS 2022 featured greater internationalization, with the participation of over 7,800 companies online and more than 2,400 enterprises in-person, including 507 industry-leading enterprises and Global Fortune 500 companies.

The six-day event is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services. Preliminary statistics show that this year's CIFTIS saw a total of 1,339 projects and contracts concluded.