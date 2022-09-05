LINE

Rescue operations underway after M-6.8 earthquake hits Sichuan

Workers check the rail line after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo provided by China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd)

(ECNS) -- Emergency rescue teams have been mobilized after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Luding County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

The earthquake has caused seven deaths to date.

It cut off communication between Moxiand Yanzigou town near the epicenter and triggered landslides in Detuo Town where houses were seriously damaged. Traffic in Lengqi Town was also disrupted.

The earthquake was felt along several sections of Chengdu-Ya’an, and Chengdu-Guiyang, Mianyang-Luzhou high-speed rail line, among others, with some services delayed, cancelled or reverted.

Gou Mingjia from Lengqi Town said the earthquake violently shook several houses, causing cracks, while neighbors rushed to gather in the open.

The Department of National Resources of Sichuan Province on Monday warned of the risks of geological disasters in the next 72 hours across Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Ya’an City, and Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

