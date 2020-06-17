China asks Canada to investigate cause of pest-contaminated logs

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, addresses a press briefing, June 16, 2020. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- China has required Canadian authorities to investigate the cause of pests detected in logs imported from the country, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Customs at relevant Chinese ports have detected live quarantine pests like long-horned and bark beetles inside imported Canadian logs, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

In order to prevent the introduction of these pests, China has treated the logs in accordance with relevant Chinese quarantine laws and regulations, Zhao said.

China has informed Canada of the situation, requiring it to take precautionary steps.

"I want to stress that it is the responsibility of the Chinese government to protect China's agricultural, forestry and ecological security," the spokesperson said.

Measures taken by competent Chinese authorities include normal quarantine safety precautions, which are science-based, reasonable and consistent with relevant local laws and regulations as well as international customary practices, it was added.