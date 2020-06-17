LINE

China's central bank to issue 10b yuan of bills in Hong Kong

2020-06-17 16:15:34Xinhua
 

China's central bank said Wednesday that it will issue 10 billion yuan (about $1.4 billion) of bills in Hong Kong on June 23.

The bills will be issued through a platform of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China.

Maturing in six months, the bills are this year's sixth batch issued by the PBOC, said the statement.

The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan bonds, it added.

 

