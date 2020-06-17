Xinjiang's Alataw Pass sees increasing China-Europe freight trains

The Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw a rising number of inbound and outbound China-Europe freight trains in the first five months, the local customs said.

A total of 1,664 China-Europe freight trains passed through the Alataw Pass, a major rail port in Xinjiang, during the period, up 39.5 percent year on year, said the Alataw Pass Customs.

The imported and exported cargo of China-Europe freight trains via Alataw increased 8.8 percent year on year to more than 10.55 million tonnes from January to May, it said.

The customs has simplified customs clearance procedures to ensure the normal operation of China-Europe trains amid the novel coronavirus epidemic prevention and control period.