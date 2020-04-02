More than 900,000 COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide -- Johns Hopkins University

More than 900,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

Nations and regions have together reported more than 905,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, along with 45,371 deaths, showed the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The numbers came only a day after global COVID-19 diagnoses hit 800,000 mark.

According to Wednesday's data, the United States has the most cases, the number of which is approaching 200,000, while Italy, with more than 110,000 cases, has seen the highest death toll, which has exceeded 13,000.

Besides, the number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has also surpassed 100,000, as it has reported more than 9,000 deaths. Enditem