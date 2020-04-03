Latest news about novel coronavirus (April 3)

(ECNS) -- The number of confirmed cases across the world has exceeded 1 million by Thursday, with the death toll soaring past 50,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. has reported 238,820 cases and the death toll passed 5,758. Trump issued an order under the Defense Production Act to fully ensure that domestic manufacturers can produce ventilators.

In Europe, the pandemic has claimed nearly 14,000 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 115,242.

Spain and Britain saw the highest number of daily fatalities. On Thursday, a record 950 people died from the coronavirus, bringing death toll in Spain above 10,000, while Britain saw record 569 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Chinese mainland reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, bringing the two numbers to 81,620 and 3,322 respectively. Of the 31 new cases, 29 were imported. Meanwhile, 802 confirmed cases have been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 41 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 339 in Taiwan.