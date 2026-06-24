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China mulls stronger Antarctic environmental protection in draft law

2026-06-24 11:16:59CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

A revised draft law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection, which further strengthens protection of the Antarctic environment, was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, for its second reading.

Following its first reading, the full text of the draft law was released to solicit public opinion.

The revised draft has adopted suggestions by adding a provision to increase penalties for serious cases involving failure to sort, treat or dispose of waste, or other acts that may affect or damage the Antarctic environment, with fines ranging from 50,000 yuan (about $7,400) to 500,000 yuan.

The revised draft also stipulates that those who conduct Antarctic expeditions, tourism, shipping or other activities without permission would be ordered by the competent marine department under the State Council to stop such activities immediately and leave Antarctica within a specified time limit. Their illegal gains would be confiscated and they would face fines of 100,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan.

In serious cases, violators would face fines of 500,000 yuan to one million yuan and be barred from applying for Antarctic activity permits for 10 years.

The revised draft further states that those who conduct Antarctic expeditions, tourism, shipping or other activities in violation of permit requirements would be ordered to make corrections and fined 10,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan.

In serious cases, violators would face fines of 100,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan and be barred from reapplying for Antarctic activity permits for five years.

 
 

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