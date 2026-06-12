China sanctions Philippine defense secretary, family

China announced on Thursday sanctions on Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr and his family due to his repeated irresponsible remarks on China.

According to the Foreign Ministry, China has decided to prohibit Teodoro and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

China has also decided to not allow organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transaction, cooperation or other activities with him and his family, the ministry said in an online statement.

The move is aimed at upholding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, a spokesperson of the ministry said in the statement.

Teodoro repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China, which undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations, the spokesperson said.