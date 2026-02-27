Chinese representative rebuts baseless censure at human rights council

On Monday, at the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Chinese representative sternly refuted the unwarranted accusations against China made by Japan and a handful of other countries.

The Chinese representative pointed out that, at present, Xinjiang and Xizang autonomous regions enjoy economic development and social stability, with the rights of people of all ethnic groups being fully protected. Since the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Hong Kong has entered a new phase of stability and prosperity. Japan and some other countries have spread disinformation to attack and discredit China. China strongly opposes and firmly rejects such attempt.

The Chinese representative further emphasized that Japan's baseless comments on the human rights situation in other countries cannot obscure its own deplorable record. Japan has failed to take responsibility for issues such as "comfort women", or the victims of its military's sexual exploitation during World War II, disregarded concerns raised by UN human rights mechanisms, and attempted to create a chilling effect through retaliation and pressure. Japan waged wars of aggression and committed serious war crimes but has shown no remorse.

China urges Japan to reflect deeply on its past and immediately cease these actions to avoid repeating historical mistakes.