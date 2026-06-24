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2026 Summer Davos forum starts opening plenary

2026-06-24 11:16:59CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, began its opening plenary in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Wednesday.

 
 

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