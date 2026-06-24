2026 Summer Davos forum starts opening plenary

The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, began its opening plenary in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Wednesday.
The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, began its opening plenary in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Wednesday.
Innovation-driven cooperation inevitable choice to overcome global growth dilemma: premier2026-06-24
2026 Summer Davos Forum opens in NE China's Dalian2026-06-24
Chinese premier highlights four characteristics of China's economy2026-06-24