China's Commerce Ministry: Merz's visit achieves positive, practical results for China, Germany

China and Germany conducted in-depth exchanges in the fields of the economy and trade during the visit of a high-level economic delegation, led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to China, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.

During the visit, enterprises from both countries inked over 10 business agreements spanning industries such as automobiles, machinery, energy, logistics and finance, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press briefing.

The spokesperson said that China's efforts to pursue high-quality development and expand high-standard opening up will bring broad opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between China and Germany.

The ministry will work with the German side to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, enhance dialogue on economic and trade policies, and fully leverage mechanisms and platforms, such as the China-Germany joint committee on economic cooperation and trade, as well as the China-Germany economic advisory committee, to expand cooperation with a view of promoting the healthy, stable development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and of realizing new cooperation results, He said.