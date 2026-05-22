Sino-Russian statements help shore up unity, stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day whirlwind state visit to China concluded on Wednesday night. Although brief, it was highly productive, with analysts impressed by the results, including two joint statements and a long list of outcomes.

In particular, the two statements — one about international relations and the other about bilateral cooperation — are constructive contributions to global peace and growth, as both nations strive to inject stability into a world plagued by turmoil, analysts said.

On Wednesday, following talks between Putin and President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the two heads of state signed and issued a joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

In the statement, the two leaders agreed to further extend the treaty and pledged future joint efforts in various fields.

Wang Fan, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, said that the statement and the extension of the treaty show that the two countries "have succeeded in developing a new approach for two major countries to get along with each other — no alliances, no conflicts and no confrontation".

"The treaty's extension is legally binding in securing the lasting friendship between China and Russia," he said.

Wang said that the ties have shown great strategic resilience and remained unaffected by shifting international circumstances, and interference and provocation by third parties.

"The two countries have consistently maintained the stability of their relationship, and their political mutual trust has grown ever deeper," he added.

Li Yongquan, academic committee director at the Euro-Asian Social Development Research Institute of the State Council's Development Research Center, said that the first joint statement provides clear guidance on how to continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and global contexts.

During the visit, the two leaders also issued a joint statement on advocating a multipolar world and a new type of international relations.

"The second joint statement outlines how China and Russia will strengthen cooperation in building a multipolar world, and this cooperation itself is conducive to maintaining international stability and world peace," said Li.

The statement called on the international community to remain committed to four principles — upholding openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation; upholding equality and indivisibility of security; upholding the democratization of international relations and improving the global governance system; and upholding the diversity of world civilizations and values.

The two sides concluded by stating their commitment to continuing to develop a shared vision for building a multipolar world and a new type of international relations characterized by greater fairness.

Su Xiaohui, an associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said that the second statement shows that both China and Russia are committed to practicing genuine multilateralism.

"Both countries recognize that today's world is fraught with turmoil and uncertainty, and that many people fear the return of the law of the jungle when it comes to global stability," she said.

Su said that the two countries have established a model for bilateral relations, practicing mutual respect and refraining from imposing their own will or agenda on one another.