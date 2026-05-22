Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit China

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
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