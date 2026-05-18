AI tools enable seniors to 'triage at home'

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is reshaping nearly every facet of human existence. This series will take an in-depth look at this transformative force, examining how AI is redefining the way we live, work and interact.

Ye Cuihua, 79, doesn't head to the county clinic when she feels a flutter in her chest. She glances at her wrist. Within seconds, her smartwatch syncs with an app called Ant AQ telling her that her blood pressure is slightly elevated. It follows by providing advice to reduce her salt intake, keep monitoring, and call her doctor if the symptoms persist.

"It feels like having someone at home who can always answer," Ye said.

Across China, this scene is playing out with increasing urgency. As the nation's population aged 65 and above doubled from 7 percent to 14 percent in just 23 years — a demographic shift that took France a century to endure — the medical system is hitting a breaking point. The solution isn't just more hospitals; it is "triage at home" powered by artificial intelligence.

China's medical system has long suffered from a basic imbalance: the best doctors and equipment cluster in big cities, while smaller towns and the countryside make do with less.

"For older patients like us, getting care often means a long bus ride, hours of waiting, and the nagging uncertainty of not knowing whether a symptom is serious enough to justify the trip," Ye said.

AI does not fix all of that, but it is beginning to reshape a critical moment that comes before any hospital visit, that is, the moment a person decides whether to go at all.

"For many older adults, the hardest question is not what treatment do I need, but do I need to see a doctor in the first place," Ye added.

AI tools are able to cross-reference symptoms, health records and basic readings from wearable devices, offering preliminary guidance that can turn vague aches and worries into something a person can act on.

Cai Juan, a caregiver at Taikangzhijia, a senior care facility in Wuhan, Hubei province, has witnessed a noticeable change in health awareness among residents in recent years. "Residents who once ignored mild discomfort or panicked over minor symptoms now tend to consult a digital tool first," she said.

"It doesn't replace the doctor," she added. "But it eases the anxiety and sometimes catches things that would have been left too long."

For elderly users, though, the meaning of these tools runs deeper than efficiency. They also introduce a new kind of presence into daily life.

At Kangyuxuan, a private elderly care home in Beijing, some residents have built routines around their digital assistants, including checking medication schedules, logging sleep, or simply asking questions about a twinge in the knee.

Staff members say these interactions, while practical on the surface, carry an emotional undertone as well.

"They are not just using a tool," said Cui Xiaohan, a caregiver at the elderly care home. "They are getting used to being responded to."

In a country where family structures are changing fast and millions of elderly people live alone or with minimal daily company, that responsiveness matters. AI systems — always available, never impatient — can partially fill the silences left by absent children or overworked caregivers. This does not mean technology replaces human relationships. But it suggests that care, as older people actually experience it, is increasingly a hybrid affair — part human, part machine.

None of this, however, is seamless.

Although smartphone adoption among Chinese adults aged 60 and above has grown rapidly — with internet penetration reaching 53.7 percent by the end of 2025 — digital literacy remains a barrier, with many seniors struggling to navigate cluttered app interfaces, fragmented platforms and unfamiliar interaction patterns.

"A system can be brilliant under the hood, but if a 75-year-old cannot figure out how to use it, that brilliance counts for little," Cui said.

Some platforms have begun introducing simplified layouts, voice commands and even dialect recognition — adjustments that sound minor but determine whether a tool actually gets used.

"In February, Ant AQ, an app developed to help the elderly with health checks and medical consultation, started to provide a mode that is more suitable for the elderly," said Shen Yunfang, head of communications at Ant Health.

"Specifically speaking, we developed a mode that is able to understand different dialects, considering that many of the elderly could not speak in standard Mandarin," she said.