China breaks new ground in artificial breeding of loach

(ECNS) -- China has achieved its first successful artificial breeding of the loach (Traccatichthys pulcher), which is a huge breakthrough in fish conservation efforts at the Datengxia Water Conservancy Hub, according to the project's developer on Thursday.

Embryos of a loach as it begins to hatch. (Photo: Guangxi Datengxia Water Conservancy Hub Development Co., Ltd.)

The fish species, endemic to the Pearl River basin, is known for its vibrant colors. It is a popular ornamental fish and an economically important species in the Hongshui River basin.

Wild populations of this loach have declined in recent years due to the rise in fishing, changes in the aquatic environment and also degradation of natural habitats.

A research team at a rare fish breeding and protection station in Laibin, Guangxi, has overcome several key technical challenges, including artificial domestication of broodstock, natural habitat simulation, artificial spawning, artificial insemination and larval rearing, said Guangxi Datengxia Water Conservancy Hub Development Co., Ltd.

The company said the first batch of artificially bred fry is growing steadily, confirming the maturity and feasibility of the breeding technology.

The breakthrough is expected to provide a stable supply of high-quality young loaches for wild population restoration and restocking, helping reverse their decline while also supporting commercial breeding. It also offers a replicable model for the conservation and breeding of other rare loach species in China.

(By Tang Yuxian)