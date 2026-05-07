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China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere

2026-05-07 08:56:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the Earth's atmosphere in a controlled manner, the China Manned Space Agency said Thursday.

Tianzhou-9 was launched on July 15, 2025 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, carrying supplies including astronaut consumables for in-orbit stay in China's space station, as well as propellant and application experiment equipment.

It undocked from the station combination at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time). 

The Tianzhou-9 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, undocks from the station combination at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) . (Photo provided to China News Service)
The Tianzhou-9 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, undocks from the station combination at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) . (Photo provided to China News Service)

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