China travel boom expected over May Day holiday

Spring breaks for many primary and secondary schools now overlap with the upcoming May Day holiday, creating longer travel windows and boosting demand. China's holiday travel market is expected to surge, with both trips and spending projected to reach new highs, according to the online travel agency Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group estimated on Tuesday that medium- and long-distance trips will dominate. Interprovincial travel is expected to account for 60.6 percent of journeys, with cross-province demand continuing to rise.

Two-way travel between northern and southern regions has emerged as a key trend. Northern destinations draw visitors with Shandong's coastline, Beijing's rich heritage, and Henan's guochao (China-chic) culture. In the south, travelers are heading for Jiangsu's classical gardens and ancient towns, Sichuan's bold cuisine, and Zhejiang's scenic landscapes.

As people venture farther, they are placing greater emphasis on where they stay. According to Trip.com Group, during the May Day holiday, bookings for four-star hotels have jumped 57.6 percent year-on-year, while five-star stays are up 35.4 percent.

Scenic minsu (Chinese-style bed-and-breakfast) remain in high demand. Top destinations include Chengdu in Sichuan, Guangzhou in Guangdong, Dali in Yunnan, Chongqing, and Hangzhou in Zhejiang. For many, slowing down in a faraway place has become the preferred way to spend the break.

According to Trip.com Group, spring-themed travel is also on the rise. Trips focused on flower viewing and seasonal outings have increased 45.1 percent compared with last year.

Travel destination choices have also become more diverse, and some visitors are avoiding crowded spots in favor of charming, niche destinations such as scenic small cities.

Top inbound destinations during the holiday include Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen in Guangdong province, Chengdu and Chongqing. The top inbound source markets are Russia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and the United States.