French fashion brand Lemaire apologizes for offensive promotional campaign

(ECNS) -- French fashion brand Lemaire issued an official apology in Chinese and English on Sunday after a promotional campaign for its Objets Senteur fragrance objects featuring a long braid sparked controversy and criticism among Chinese netizens.

The controversy and criticism centered on a series of campaign images featuring an object named "Tresse," a braided linen piece said to be designed to hold fragrance. In the visuals shared on platforms including Instagram, the braid-like object was paired with elements such as a long gown and a pair of scissors.

These details are interpreted by some Chinese netizens as referring to the image of people wearing braids during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Promotional photo for Lemaire's Objets Senteur fragrance objects featuring a long braid.(Photo/Lemaire)

Some announced they would no longer support the brand, while others pointed out that the brand hopes to make profits in the Chinese market, but has acted carelessly regarding cultural sensitivity, making its apology appear insincere.

"If a brand's campaign makes you uncomfortable, then it's intentional," a Chinese netizen said, suggesting the imagery could not be accidental.

Lemaire explained in the apology statement that "We sincerely apologize for any concern, discomfort, or distress caused by its depiction."

It acknowledged that it had "not sufficiently considered differences in perception and sensitivity across cultural contexts," adding that as a global brand, it bears responsibility for exercising greater care in its creative expressions.

The brand said it has begun reviewing its internal processes to improve cultural awareness and avoid similar incidents in the future.

Lemaire was founded in 1991 in Paris by former Hermès creative director Christophe Lemaire. It is known for its minimalist design language. In 2018, Japan's Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, acquired a minority stake in the label.

The brand has expanded its presence in the Chinese market in recent years, opening its largest global flagship store on Shanghai's Wukang Road this January, followed by a new flagship in Beijing's Sanlitun in March 2026.

(By Zhang Dongfang)