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China confers highest youth honor on 29 individuals, 30 organizations

2026-04-28 09:17:45Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese authorities have decided to award the country's highest youth honor to 29 individuals and 30 organizations for their exemplary roles.

Individual awardees of the 2026 China Youth May Fourth Medal pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Individual awardees of the 2026 China Youth May Fourth Medal pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation announced the decision to confer the 2026 China Youth May Fourth Medal in a statement on Monday.

The awardees include a critical care medical expert, an aviation technology specialist, a grassroots Party official, a border control officer and a physics researcher, among others from various walks of life.

Among the awarded organizations are a large-model incubator in Shanghai, a railway logistics team and a team dedicated to polar research.

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