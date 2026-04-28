2 in critical conditions after house fire in Australia's Queensland

Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a house fire southwest of Brisbane in the Australian state of Queensland on Tuesday morning.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said that emergency services were called to reports of a unit fully engulfed in flames in the city of Ipswich, 30 km southwest of Brisbane, around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two residents, a man and a woman aged in their 60s, who were inside the unit when the fire started, were initially unaccounted for, but were located and rescued a short time later.

Both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four residents of a neighboring property, a woman and three children, were also assessed by ambulance paramedics, but did not suffer any injuries.

The QPS said that investigations have commenced into the cause of the fire.