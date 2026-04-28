IMO chief calls for int'l support for seafarers evacuation from Strait of Hormuz

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez on Monday called for international support for the evacuation of seafarers trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

In his briefing to a Security Council open debate on "The safety and protection of waterways in the maritime domain," Dominguez asked states to support the IMO's plan to facilitate the evacuation of affected seafarers.

The geopolitical conflict around the Strait of Hormuz is having a very negative effect on seafarers and shipping, and on the global population and economy. About 20,000 seafarers and nearly 2,000 vessels remain trapped in the Persian Gulf, said Dominguez.

He asked states to provide any technical and operational civilian assistance to operationalize the IMO's evacuation framework.

He also asked states to, "at the appropriate time, assist with the clearance of any hazards to the commercial ships navigating in the Strait of Hormuz, including mines."

Dominguez further asked states to ensure practical assurances to the shipping sector, including access to insurance at reasonable costs, to enable the resumption of normal operations as soon as possible.

Since 1968, the IMO has established a traffic separation scheme or maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. This maritime corridor, jointly operated by Oman and Iran, has ensured safe navigation for decades, said Dominguez.

"The technical and operational developments are being carried out with the involvement of the regional countries, including Iran, and with the support from relevant countries assisting in the negotiations. As an organization, we are ready to implement this framework without delay, but only once it is safe to do so," said Dominguez.

The principle of freedom of navigation is not negotiable. Ships must be allowed to trade worldwide unhindered and in accordance with international law. Straits used for international navigation cannot be closed by bordering states. Equally, there is no legal basis for any country to introduce payments or impose tolls, fees, or discriminatory conditions on international straits, he said.

"Any deviation from these well-established and recognized principles would set a negative precedent and severely undermine the integrity and stability of shipping operations worldwide," warned Dominguez.