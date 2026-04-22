China's top legislator meets European Parliament vice president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met with Vice President of the European Parliament Younous Omarjee in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao said China stands ready to work with the EU to deliver on the important consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, so as to advance the steady and long-term development of China-EU relations.

Noting that the exchange mechanism between the NPC and the European Parliament has been instrumental in deepening mutual understanding and advancing practical cooperation, Zhao expressed hope that the two sides will expand exchanges and cooperation.

Omarjee said the legislative bodies of the EU and China have resumed regular exchanges and made positive progress, which underscores the political will of both sides to move forward EU-China relations.

The European Parliament adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to step up dialogue and exchanges with the NPC in a spirit of candor and mutual respect, Omarjee added.